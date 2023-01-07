RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair started coverage on RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.81.

RH opened at $292.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $520.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.21.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,442 shares of company stock worth $112,611,127. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

