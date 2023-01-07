Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 71,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE:KMB traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. 1,136,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
