Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

IJH stock traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.01. 1,219,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

