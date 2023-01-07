Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

