Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SO. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,894. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

