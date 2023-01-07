RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

RSF stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

