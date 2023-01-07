RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

