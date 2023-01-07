RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $12.21 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

