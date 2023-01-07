Riverview Trust Co Acquires 359 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 49,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.39. 1,659,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

