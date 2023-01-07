Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $46.33. 8,980,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

