Riverview Trust Co Buys 513 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 49.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 69,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,904,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. 1,732,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $172.29.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

