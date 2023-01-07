Riverview Trust Co Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Broadcom by 61.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $33.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $588.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.47 and a 200 day moving average of $507.99. The company has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

