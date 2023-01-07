Riverview Trust Co Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,420,098 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

