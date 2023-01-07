Riverview Trust Co Has $225,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock traded up $19.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.70. 1,055,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.89. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $341.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

