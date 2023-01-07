Riverview Trust Co Purchases 360 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $385,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

ATVI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

