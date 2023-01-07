Riverview Trust Co Purchases 53 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

LH traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.02. 481,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average of $233.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $292.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.25.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

