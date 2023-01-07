Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,863 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 259,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,159. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

