Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$74.75 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 16.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 313,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 93,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

