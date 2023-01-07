Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $443.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.