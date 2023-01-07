Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Up 6.4%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 1,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RTOXF. UBS Group raised Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 350 ($4.22) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

