Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,091,000 after acquiring an additional 336,653 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,591,000 after acquiring an additional 924,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

