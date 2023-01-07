RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

