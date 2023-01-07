RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10, Yahoo Finance reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM International Trading Up 1.7 %

RPM stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 242.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

