RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $16,975.68 or 1.00169779 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $58.49 million and $22,719.32 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,946.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00451130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00917547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00118343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00601757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00256063 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,445.7152776 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,963.78322803 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,667.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.