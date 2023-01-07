Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.35

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Rune has a market cap of $26,440.50 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00007953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34163466 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

