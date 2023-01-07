Safe One Day Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00039808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $140.32 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00110276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00199083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.86971563 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

