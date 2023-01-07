Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

