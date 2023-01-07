Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $26.11 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

