Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 2,756,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.92. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

