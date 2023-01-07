Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $13.09 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

