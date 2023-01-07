Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,243.38

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $1,243.38 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.49 or 0.07460223 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

