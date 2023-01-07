Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

