Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 8,737 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $77.85.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

