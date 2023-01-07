Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

