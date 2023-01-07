Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 10,315 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 1,031.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH opened at $47.16 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

