Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.