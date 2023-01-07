Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $899,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 23,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

