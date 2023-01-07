Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 321.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 128,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 123,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $269.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.09. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

