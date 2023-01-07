Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 17,320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

