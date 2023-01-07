Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.