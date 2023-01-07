Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.
Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.
In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
