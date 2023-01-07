Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.19 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $1,440.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00110484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00200441 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060596 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00492997 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,455.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.