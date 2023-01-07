Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ DISH opened at $15.64 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

