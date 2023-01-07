Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

