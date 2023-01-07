Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after buying an additional 393,486 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,604,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.