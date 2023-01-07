Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 113,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 136,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.90.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

