Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 113,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 136,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.12).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.90.
About Serinus Energy
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.