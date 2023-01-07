Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.35

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Shanghai Industrial Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.