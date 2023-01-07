Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

National Bankshares cut shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$38.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$32.96 and a 12 month high of C$39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

About Shaw Communications

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

