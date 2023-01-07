Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.