Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.23 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. The firm had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.