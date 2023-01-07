Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.38. 46,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 29,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 237,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares in the last quarter.

